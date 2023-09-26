도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 캡슐, 소행성 샘플을 유타 사막에 안전하게 전달

By로버트 앤드류

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 캡슐, 소행성 샘플을 유타 사막에 안전하게 전달

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

출처 :
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

통합정보이론을 놓고 신경과학자들이 충돌하다

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0