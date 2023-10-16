도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

금환일식은 아메리카 대륙의 관중들을 놀라게 한다

By가브리엘 보타

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
금환일식은 아메리카 대륙의 관중들을 놀라게 한다

Thousands of observers throughout the Americas were captivated by the extraordinary sight of an annular solar eclipse on Saturday. This rare celestial event occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, resulting in a temporary “ring of fire” in the sky. Oscar Lopez, a 26-year-old tourist from Mexico City, expressed his awe, stating, “It’s one of those things you can’t miss. It’s amazing. We’re really lucky as human beings to be able to experience these things.”

In similar news, a group of nine scientists and philosophers have introduced a groundbreaking proposal for a new law of nature, building upon Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory. In his 1859 book “On the Origin of Species,” Darwin presented the concept of biological evolution, whereby species develop and adapt over time through the acquisition of advantageous traits for survival and reproduction. The scientists now suggest that this process goes far beyond biology and extends to various other levels, such as atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, and stars.

This revolutionary idea encompasses a broader phenomenon pervasive throughout the natural world and opens up intriguing avenues for exploration. By recognizing the interconnectedness and interplay of evolution across multiple scales, researchers anticipate gaining deeper insights into the underlying mechanisms governing the development and transformation of complex systems.

출처 :
– Annular solar eclipse: [Insert Source]
– New law of nature proposal: [Insert Source]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

하늘 높은 오염: 지구의 성층권에서 발견된 우주 쓰레기의 흔적

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

환상적인 별 관찰을 위한 캐나다 여행지 5곳

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

국제우주정거장에서 포착한 금환일식

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

하늘 높은 오염: 지구의 성층권에서 발견된 우주 쓰레기의 흔적

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

환상적인 별 관찰을 위한 캐나다 여행지 5곳

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

국제우주정거장에서 포착한 금환일식

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

심우주 기후 관측소가 일식의 장엄한 사진을 포착하다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0