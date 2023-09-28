도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

토성의 고리: 젊고 역동적인 창조물

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
토성의 고리: 젊고 역동적인 창조물

Researchers have completed a simulation that provides support for the theory that Saturn’s iconic rings came into existence hundreds of millions of years ago, rather than billions. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, presents the idea that the rings were formed in the recent past through the collision of two icy moons. This simulation offers a glimpse into a potentially chaotic event, where solid bodies transform into a swirling, fluid disc of debris surrounding the gas giant.

Scientists once believed that Saturn’s rings were billions of years old, but evidence from the Cassini spacecraft contradicted this idea. The rings appeared too shiny and clean to have endured for such a long period, suggesting that they formed more recently. By understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain insight into the formation of other planets and moons.

The simulation conducted by Dr. Jacob Kegerreis and his colleagues from NASA’s Ames Research Center tested the hypothesis that the rings were created by the collision of two moons. The team found that the impact between the moons would have produced an abundance of frozen debris that crossed the boundary known as the Roche limit. This debris could then accumulate and form the rings as we see them today. Additionally, the leftover shards may have collided with other satellites, contributing to the creation of new moons.

This research has implications for the study of Saturn’s moons as well. If the rings are younger than previously believed, it could impact the potential habitability of some of the moons. Scientists have speculated that some of Saturn’s moons may have subsurface oceans that could support life. However, if these moons are indeed younger, the chances of life existing there may be reduced.

While this study does not provide a definitive answer to the origins of Saturn’s rings, it highlights their dynamic and ever-changing nature. Instead of being static decorations, the rings are ephemeral structures that continually evolve. Understanding the formation of Saturn’s rings allows scientists to appreciate the dramatic processes that shape our solar system.

출처 :
– 천체 물리학 저널
– NASA의 에임스 연구 센터

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0