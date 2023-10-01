도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

토성의 고리: 최근의 우주 창조?

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
토성의 고리: 최근의 우주 창조?

Scientists have long been fascinated by the origin of Saturn’s stunning rings. A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal suggests that the rings may not be billions of years old, but rather the result of a collision between two icy moons a few hundred million years ago.

Using advanced computing facilities, researchers at NASA’s Ames Research Center recreated the cataclysmic collision and its aftermath in detail. The simulations support the hypothesis that the rings are relatively young and were formed by the collision of two modestly sized frost-flecked moons.

Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, describes Saturn as a “mini-solar system” due to its numerous satellites. Studying Saturn’s rings can provide insight into the formation of planets and moons in general.

Previously, scientists believed that Saturn’s rings were as old as the planet itself, which is approximately 4.5 billion years old. However, observations from the Cassini spacecraft revealed that the icy rings appeared too clean and shiny to be ancient. This, along with other evidence, has led many researchers to support the idea that the rings formed relatively recently.

Understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings is not only important for unraveling the mysteries of our own solar system but also for studying distant planetary systems. By studying the processes at work in Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain valuable insights into the formation of celestial bodies elsewhere in the universe.

Further research and simulations will continue to shed light on the fascinating phenomenon of Saturn’s rings and their role in the larger cosmic story.

정의 :

  • Astrophysical: relating to the branch of science that deals with the physics and properties of celestial bodies.
  • Cataclysm: a large-scale and violent event or upheaval.
  • Primeval: ancient or prehistoric.

출처 :

– 천체 물리학 저널

– NASA의 에임스 연구 센터

– The Carnegie Institution for Science

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

금성의 번개는 이전에 생각했던 것보다 덜 흔할 수 있다고 새로운 연구 제안

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

이코노미스트, 우주경제 서밋 개최

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

플로리다의 해양 생태학자들은 산호초를 구하기 위해 게를 이용합니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

금성의 번개는 이전에 생각했던 것보다 덜 흔할 수 있다고 새로운 연구 제안

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

이코노미스트, 우주경제 서밋 개최

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

플로리다의 해양 생태학자들은 산호초를 구하기 위해 게를 이용합니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

실제 기후 변화 실험을 통해 놀라운 토양 반응이 밝혀졌습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0