천문학자들은 위성 별자리가 밤하늘 관측에 미치는 영향에 대해 우려하고 있습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of international scientists, including researchers from Imperial College London, has voiced concerns about large satellite constellations orbiting the Earth and their potential to disrupt astronomical observations. The researchers published a paper in the journal Nature, focusing on the prototype satellite BlueWalker 3, which is part of AST SpaceMobile’s planned satellite constellation for global mobile and broadband services.

Observations of BlueWalker 3 revealed that it was one of the brightest objects in the night sky, even outshining all but the brightest stars. Given the relatively close-to-Earth location and size of these satellite constellations, astronomers are worried about their impact on night sky observations and radio astronomy.

The night sky serves as a unique laboratory for scientific experiments that cannot be conducted in terrestrial laboratories. It also holds cultural significance and should be protected for the benefit of society and future generations, according to Dave Clements, a physicist from Imperial College London.

Data collected from various sites worldwide, including Chile, the US, Mexico, and Aotearoa New Zealand, confirmed BlueWalker 3’s brightness and allowed astronomers to calculate its trajectory over time. This information helps astronomers anticipate the presence of these satellites in their data or, ideally, avoid them altogether.

However, mitigating the brightness of satellite constellations is challenging, and it often involves masking their position, which results in the loss of valuable data. Additionally, BlueWalker 3’s close wavelengths to those observed in radio telescopes poses a threat to radio astronomy.

The satellite actively transmits at radio frequencies close to those reserved for radio astronomy. Existing observatory protections against radio interference may not be sufficient, hence requiring further research to develop effective strategies for safeguarding telescopes from the increasing number of satellites scheduled for launch in the coming years, as stated by Mike Peel, co-lead of CPS’s Sathub initiative.

While satellite constellations are crucial for global communication improvements, their interference with astronomical observations hampers the progress in understanding the universe. The deployment of these constellations should be done with careful consideration of their side effects, and efforts should be made to minimize their impact on astronomy.

출처 :
– Nature Journal (source article)

