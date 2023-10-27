도시의 삶

수탉은 거울을 통해 자신을 인식합니까? 새로운 연구에서 밝혀진 사실

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Bochum, and the MSH Medical School Hamburg, challenges the conventional understanding of avian intelligence. The study aimed to investigate self-awareness in chickens, particularly focusing on roosters and their ability to recognize themselves in a mirror.

Traditionally, the “Mark Test” has been used to assess self-recognition in animals. However, this test has yielded inconsistent results, leading researchers to seek a more ecologically relevant approach. Sonja Hillemacher and Dr. Inga Tiemann, in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Onur Güntürkün, decided to explore the natural behaviors of roosters to design a more suitable test.

By leveraging the fact that roosters issue alarm calls to warn their friends of potential predators, the researchers devised an innovative experiment. They created a controlled environment where roosters could visually perceive each other while being separated by a grid. When a simulated predator threat was introduced, the roosters emitted a significantly higher number of alarm calls compared to when they were alone.

Building upon these findings, the researchers introduced a mirror to the test environment to examine whether roosters would respond with alarm calls upon seeing their own reflection. Surprisingly, the roosters emitted drastically fewer calls, indicating that they did not perceive their own reflections as another bird.

These results challenge previous assumptions about roosters’ self-recognition abilities. Sonja Hillemacher suggests that while roosters might recognize their reflections, they may interpret the mirrored entity as non-threatening, leading to reduced alarm calls.

This research highlights the importance of contextually relevant conditions in behavioral tests and urges a shift in perspective and methodology in animal cognition studies. By considering the natural behaviors and environments of animals, scientists may uncover new insights into their intelligence.

FAQ :

Q: What is the “Mark Test”?
The “Mark Test” is a traditional method used to assess self-recognition in animals. It involves placing a colored mark on an animal that is only visible through a mirror reflection. If the animal demonstrates awareness of the mark by interacting with it through the mirror, it suggests self-recognition.

Q: What were the findings of the study on roosters’ self-awareness?
The study found that roosters emitted significantly fewer alarm calls when they saw their own reflection in a mirror compared to when they saw another rooster. This suggests that roosters might recognize their reflections, although they perceive them as non-threatening entities.

Q: How does this research impact animal rights and welfare?
The research emphasizes the importance of considering the natural behaviors and environments of animals in behavioral tests. By better understanding animal cognition and self-awareness, we can advocate for improved welfare and rights for various species, particularly in sectors such as farming and research.

