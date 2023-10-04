도시의 삶

로키 포인트: 노스쇼어의 전형적인 파도

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
Rocky Point, located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, is known for being a fantastic wave. As winter approaches, surfers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of consistent swells. However, before we dive into the upcoming season, let’s take a closer look at the first substantial swell that recently hit Rocky Point after a few months of slower waves.

Early season swells often produce tricky conditions, influenced by strong winds and the accumulation of sand. Despite these factors, Rocky Point remains an exceptional wave. Its unique combination of power and shape makes it a favorite among surfers in the area.

Rocky Point’s location on the North Shore, famous for hosting some of the most iconic waves in the world, contributes to its reputation. Surrounded by prestigious breaks like Pipeline and Backdoor, Rocky Point holds its own as a reliable and exciting spot to catch some quality waves.

While the source article includes a video link to showcase the recent swell, additional information about the specific characteristics and history of Rocky Point would provide a more comprehensive understanding.

정의 :
– Rocky Point: A surf break located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, known for producing excellent waves.
– Seven Mile Miracle: A stretch of coastline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, famous for its consistent surf breaks.
– Swell: A series of large ocean waves generated by strong winds.

출처 :
– 특정 출처를 인용하지 않았습니다.

