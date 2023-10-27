인도, 인간 등급 승무원 캡슐의 탈출 시스템을 성공적으로 테스트

India achieved a significant milestone in its human spaceflight program with the successful test of the crew escape system for the Gaganyaan spacecraft. The in-flight test, which took place on Saturday, demonstrated the rocket motors and parachutes that would propel the spacecraft away from a failing launch vehicle.

During the test, an uncrewed version of the Gaganyaan capsule was launched on top of a single-stage liquid-fueled rocket. Approximately one minute after launch, the abort maneuver was triggered, and the capsule separated from the booster to parachute into the sea. Indian officials were thrilled with the outcome of the test flight, marking it as the first major milestone in the $1.1 billion Gaganyaan program.

“We have started the journey of Gaganyaan with this maiden launch of the test vehicle abort sequence, and this will be repeated multiple times under different conditions,” said Sreedhara Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization. India plans to conduct more tests of the launch abort system next year, as well as an unpiloted Gaganyaan mission into orbit. The target for sending astronauts into low-Earth orbit on the Gaganyaan spacecraft is 2025.

The successful test of the crew escape system is a significant step forward for India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. It demonstrates the country’s capability to ensure the safety of its astronauts during launch and return scenarios. By developing its own crewed spacecraft, India is positioning itself as a major player in the space exploration arena.

What is the Gaganyaan spacecraft?

The Gaganyaan spacecraft is India’s first crewed spacecraft designed to carry astronauts into low-Earth orbit.

What was tested during the in-flight test?

The in-flight test focused on the crew escape system, which includes rocket motors and parachutes to safely separate the spacecraft from a failing launch vehicle.

What is the timeline for sending astronauts into orbit on the Gaganyaan spacecraft?

Indian officials aim to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit on the Gaganyaan spacecraft by 2025. This will be preceded by more tests of the launch abort system and an unpiloted Gaganyaan mission.