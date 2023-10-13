도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에서는 암석이 화산만큼 CO2를 방출한다는 사실을 발견했습니다

By맘포 브레시아

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서는 암석이 화산만큼 CO2를 방출한다는 사실을 발견했습니다

A new study has discovered that rocks release carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere in amounts as significant as the CO2 released from volcanoes. While it is known that rocks absorb CO2 during the process of chemical weathering, this new process of CO2 release from rocks has not been included in most models of the natural carbon cycle.

The process occurs when rocks that were formed on ancient seafloors are pushed up to the surface, such as during the formation of mountains. This exposes the organic carbon in the rocks to oxygen in the air and water, leading to a reaction that releases CO2. Previously, it has been assumed that weathering rocks act as a sink for CO2, rather than a source.

Measuring the release of this CO2 from weathering organic carbon in rocks has been challenging. However, the researchers in this study used rhenium as a tracer element, as it is released into water when rock organic carbon reacts with oxygen. This allowed them to measure the release of CO2 by sampling river water.

By combining the river water data with global maps of organic carbon in rocks near the surface, the researchers were able to estimate the total carbon dioxide emitted from weathering rocks. They found that CO2 hotspots were concentrated in mountain ranges with high uplift rates, such as the eastern Himalayas, the Rocky Mountains, and the Andes.

While the CO2 release from rock organic carbon weathering is about 100 times less than present-day human CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, it is similar to the CO2 released by volcanoes. This makes it a key player in the earth’s natural carbon cycle.

The researchers are now investigating how changes in erosion due to human activities and anthropogenic climate changes could impact this natural carbon leak. It is unknown if this natural CO2 release will increase in the future, but ongoing research aims to provide a better understanding of this process.

출처 :
– 기사 원문 : [출처]
– Definition of Carbon Cycle: [source]
– Definition of Chemical Weathering: [source]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

인간 정신의 복잡성 이해: 표적 치료를 위한 뇌 세포 매핑

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

인간 정신의 복잡성 이해: 표적 치료를 위한 뇌 세포 매핑

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0