By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 최초로 멸종된 태즈메이니아 호랑이의 RNA를 회수하고 해독했습니다.

Geneticists have achieved a major milestone by successfully retrieving and decoding the RNA (ribonucleic acid) from an extinct animal, the Tasmanian tiger. The research team isolated RNA from a 130-year-old thylacine specimen, an animal also known as the Tasmanian tiger, at the Swedish Museum of Natural History. This breakthrough is significant because while DNA is commonly extracted from fossils, extracting RNA provides more valuable information about the organism.

RNA carries genetic information and plays a crucial role in synthesizing proteins and regulating cell metabolism. By analyzing the RNA, scientists gain insights into the biology and metabolism regulation of the extinct species. The team discovered a thylacine-specific microRNA isoform that would not have been confirmed without RNA evidence.

However, isolating RNA from ancient samples poses significant challenges. Unlike DNA, RNA is a single strand and is less stable, making it prone to rapid degradation. Researchers had to adapt their extraction method to work with the older sample. They managed to extract millions of RNA fragments from the thylacine’s muscle and skin tissues.

The thylacine, an apex predator similar in size to a wolf, faced extinction due to human activities. European settlers hunted them to near extinction in the 18th century because they posed a threat to livestock. By the 20th century, the thylacine only survived in Tasmania. The last known individual died in a Tasmanian zoo in 1936. Despite efforts to find hidden populations, the species is considered extinct.

The study’s findings have potential implications beyond scientific research. Some scientists are interested in using the genetic information to resurrect the thylacine. While the RNA study is not directly connected to these efforts, it provides valuable insights into the species’ genetic makeup, tissue-specific gene expression, and potential viral infections.

The extraction and decoding of RNA from an extinct animal open doors to a deeper understanding of the biology of extinct species and the possibility of reconstructing their genomes more accurately.

By 맘포 브레시아

