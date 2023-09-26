도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 멸종된 태즈메이니아 호랑이로부터 RNA를 추출하여 종 부활에 대한 희망을 높였습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 멸종된 태즈메이니아 호랑이로부터 RNA를 추출하여 종 부활에 대한 희망을 높였습니다.

Scientists from Stockholm University have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger. This groundbreaking achievement opens the door to the possibility of resurrecting animals that were once thought to be lost forever.

Professor Love Dalen, a leading expert in evolutionary genomics, stated that this is the first time RNA has been recovered from an extinct species. He believes that this discovery is a significant step towards the potential resurrection of extinct species in the future.

The research team was able to extract RNA molecules from a well-preserved 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen that resided at the Museum of Natural History in Sweden. By reconstructing the skin and skeletal muscle RNA, they gained valuable insights into the genetic information of this extinct animal.

RNA, a crucial molecule in gene expression, carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell. Understanding the location and function of genes, as well as their regulation in different tissues, is essential for the potential resurrection of extinct animals.

The Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, was a carnivorous marsupial that became extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936. By analyzing the RNA from this preserved specimen, scientists are unlocking valuable information about this lost species.

While the resurrection of extinct animals is still a complex process that requires extensive knowledge of DNA and genetic manipulation, the ability to extract RNA from extinct species is a significant breakthrough. It offers hope for future efforts to revive other extinct creatures and restore biodiversity.

출처 :
– Stockholm University researchers
-AFP

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

통합정보이론을 놓고 신경과학자들이 충돌하다

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0