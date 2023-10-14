도시의 삶

유타는 환상적인 금환 일식을 환영합니다

비키 스타브로풀루

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
Utah is taking center stage as the highly anticipated annular solar eclipse graces the skies on Saturday morning. People from far and wide have flocked to the Beehive State to witness this celestial phenomenon, as it can only be seen in select locations across the country. While the southern and central parts of Utah will experience the full effect of the eclipse, the northern areas can expect approximately 90 percent coverage.

The last time the United States witnessed an eclipse of this magnitude was back in 2017. This rare occurrence has sparked an atmosphere of excitement and curiosity among both locals and visitors.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon aligns directly in front of the sun, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle. However, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon fully blocks the sun, an annular eclipse forms a “Ring of Fire” effect, as the outer edge of the sun remains visible around the moon.

It is important to note that directly staring at a solar eclipse, particularly not in totality, can be harmful to the eyes. Ordinary sunglasses are insufficient for safe viewing, as they do not provide adequate protection from the intense solar rays. To ensure eye safety, NASA advises using solar eclipse glasses that are certified with ISO 12312-2 markings.

This captivating event offers a rare opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the universe and serves as a reminder of the immense beauty and power present in our solar system. As spectators gather to witness this phenomenon, they share a collective sense of awe and appreciation for the cosmic spectacle unfolding above.

출처 :
– 나사
– 솔트레이크트리뷴

By 비키 스타브로풀루

