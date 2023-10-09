도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

14월 XNUMX일 하늘을 장식할 희귀한 '불의 고리' 일식

By가브리엘 보타

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
14월 XNUMX일 하늘을 장식할 희귀한 '불의 고리' 일식

The world will witness a rare celestial event on October 14, as a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse appears in the sky. During this phenomenon, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a remarkable ring or annulus effect. This spectacular sight will be visible in parts of Europe and the Americas, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in the Indian subcontinent.

The solar eclipse is expected to start at 11:29 PM (IST) on October 14 and conclude at 11:37 PM (IST). However, while Indians may miss out on seeing this breathtaking event in person, they have the option to watch it online. NASA will be broadcasting the eclipse on its official YouTube channel, providing a live viewing opportunity for enthusiasts worldwide.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, passing between the Sun and our planet. This positioning results in a ring of sunlight, often referred to as the ‘ring of fire’. It is important to note that an annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the Moon appears as large as the Sun due to its closer proximity to Earth.

The path of the annular eclipse will traverse from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. Observers in several US states, including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, will have the opportunity to view this celestial event if weather conditions permit. The eclipse will then continue its journey over Mexico, Central America, and South America before concluding in the Atlantic Ocean at sunset.

It is crucial to take precautions while viewing the solar eclipse. Looking directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without specialized eye protection can cause permanent damage to the eyes. The use of eclipse glasses with the ISO reference number 12312-2 is essential to safeguard your eyes. It is also advised to avoid using cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or optical devices to view the Sun without appropriate filters. Alternatively, a pinhole projector can be used as a safe alternative to witness this spectacular astronomical event.

출처 :
– 나사
- 지리적 국가

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0