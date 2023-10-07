도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

일식은 14년 2023월 XNUMX일 북미 전역에서 발생합니다

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
일식은 14년 2023월 XNUMX일 북미 전역에서 발생합니다

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a solar eclipse will occur across North America. The eclipse will be annular, meaning that the moon will not completely block out the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect for viewers along the darkest part of the path. The eclipse will start over the Pacific Ocean west of Vancouver Island and track southeast, making landfall in Oregon. It will then cross seven other U.S. states before moving to Mexico and South America.

In Canada, the eclipse will be a partial eclipse. Different regions will experience varying levels of visibility. Vancouver and B.C.’s Okanagan region will see around 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces 10%.

Viewing the eclipse directly without proper eye protection is not safe, as it can cause severe eye injury. Specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing is advised. It is also cautioned not to view the eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter.

An interactive map of the eclipse’s path is available online for those interested in tracking its trajectory. Hotels along the path of the eclipse are already booking up, so it is advised to secure accommodations in advance if planning to travel to view the eclipse.

출처: 글로벌 뉴스

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Parker 태양 탐사선은 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0