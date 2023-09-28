도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들은 폭발하는 별에서 예상치 못한 질량 손실을 발견했습니다

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 폭발하는 별에서 예상치 못한 질량 손실을 발견했습니다

A recent observation of a supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy has revealed that the star unexpectedly lost a significant amount of mass before its explosion. The explosion, known as SN 2023ixf, occurred in May and was detected by Japanese amateur astronomer Kōichi Itagaki. Amateur astronomers around the world quickly joined in observing the supernova due to its proximity to Earth. The Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) also took interest in the supernova and conducted follow-up observations using professional telescopes.

The observations revealed that SN 2023ixf was a type II supernova, meaning it involved a star with more than eight times the mass of the sun. However, what was unusual about this supernova was the absence of a “shock breakout” in its light curve. Normally, this flash of light occurs early in the supernova’s evolution as the blast wave breaks through the star’s surface. In the case of SN 2023ixf, the shock breakout was significantly delayed, suggesting the presence of dense material from recent mass loss.

Further analysis of the observations showed that the star had lost a mass close to that of the sun in the final year before its explosion. This mass loss created a dusty cloud of ejected stellar material around the star, which the supernova shock wave had to pass through before becoming visible. The proximity of the ejected material to the star explained the delayed shock breakout.

The observations of SN 2023ixf provide valuable insights into the behavior of massive stars in the final years of their lives. By studying supernovae in their early stages, astronomers can better understand the processes leading up to a star’s explosion. The findings also suggest that mass loss plays a crucial role in the instability of massive stars.

Overall, this discovery sheds light on the enigmatic end days of massive stars and highlights the importance of close and early observation of supernovae.

출처 :
– 기사 출처 : [출처]
– Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0