도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

혁신적인 X선 현미경으로 원자 규모의 음파 발견

By가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
혁신적인 X선 현미경으로 원자 규모의 음파 발견

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University, and Denmark Technical University have developed a groundbreaking X-ray microscope capable of directly observing sound waves at the atomic scale within a crystal lattice. This microscope has the potential to revolutionize the study of ultrafast changes in materials and their resulting properties.

The team used the X-ray microscope to image the subtle distortions inside a diamond crystal caused by sound waves and defects. By leveraging the ultrafast and ultrabright pulses available at SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source, they were able to observe these atomic-scale vibrations in real-time.

The researchers placed a special X-ray lens along the diffracted beam to filter out the perfectly packed portion of the crystal and focus on the distortions caused by the sound wave. This allowed them to image how an ultrafast laser transfers its energy into heat through successive reflections of the out-of-equilibrium sound wave off the crystal’s surfaces.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for studying fast changes in materials without causing damage. It provides a unique opportunity to understand how rare events and localized stimuli inside a lattice lead to macroscopic changes in materials. By studying the atomic-level changes, scientists can gain insights into transformations, melting processes, and chemical reactions in materials on timescales previously inaccessible.

The implications of this X-ray microscope extend across various disciplines, including materials science, physics, geology, and manufacturing. It offers a new level of detail and understanding of the underlying mechanisms that govern the behavior of materials. With this knowledge, scientists can develop more advanced materials with tailored properties for specific applications.

This research represents a significant step forward in our ability to study and manipulate materials at the atomic level. The X-ray microscope brings unprecedented clarity and resolution to the field, enabling scientists to explore new frontiers and unlock the mysteries of materials on a fundamental level.

출처 :
– 국립과학원회보(2023)
– 에너지부 SLAC 국립 가속기 연구소
- 스탠포드 대학교
– Denmark Technical University

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

6만년 된 거북 화석에서 DNA 잔해 발견

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0