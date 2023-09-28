도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

광고를 통한 지역 비즈니스 지원

By가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
광고를 통한 지역 비즈니스 지원

In order to provide our subscribers with a better reading experience, we have reduced the amount of display advertising shown in our articles by 80%. This ensures that the content is less cluttered and easier to navigate.

The display advertisements that are still shown primarily come from local businesses that are promoting their services within the local community. By featuring these ads, we aim to support and promote the growth of our local businesses, especially during these challenging times.

Local businesses play a crucial role in our community. They provide employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and offer unique products and services. However, due to the ongoing challenges caused by various factors, including the pandemic, these businesses need as much support as they can get.

By reducing the display advertising from other sources and focusing on local businesses, we want to ensure that our subscribers are aware of and have access to the products and services available within their community. This not only benefits the businesses by increasing their visibility and customer base but also benefits the local community as a whole.

We understand the importance of maintaining a balance between providing relevant advertising for our readers and creating an enjoyable reading experience. That’s why we have made the decision to prioritize local businesses in our advertising strategy.

By supporting local businesses through advertising, we are helping to build a stronger and more resilient community. As a subscriber, we appreciate your understanding and support in this endeavor.

정의 :
– Display advertising: A type of online advertising that typically includes images or videos and is shown on websites and other online platforms.
– Local businesses: Small businesses that operate within a specific geographic area, catering to the needs of the local community.

출처 :
- 없음.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0