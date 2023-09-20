도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 양자 영역에서 '앨리스 링'을 발견하여 거울 우주를 엿볼 수 있습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 양자 영역에서 '앨리스 링'을 발견하여 거울 우주를 엿볼 수 있습니다.

Scientists studying the quantum realm have made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially unravel the mysteries of this elusive dimension. The team, led by Professor Mikko Möttönen of Aalto University and Professor David Hall from Amherst College, has observed an extraordinary phenomenon known as an “Alice ring.” Dubbed after Lewis Carroll’s mirror universe in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, these fleeting structures could potentially serve as gateways to an otherworldly mirror universe.

In quantum physics, monopoles are proposed to be the counterparts of dipoles. While dipoles have positive and negative charges at opposing ends, monopoles possess either a positive or a negative charge. The hypothesis is that when a magnetic monopole decays, it creates a brief ring-like structure, akin to the mirror universe described by Carroll.

For decades, Alice rings have remained elusive, but the research team claims to have observed these structures in nature for the first time. The researchers manipulated a gas of rubidium atoms in a nonmagnetic state near absolute zero temperature, creating a monopole by steering a three-dimensional magnetic field’s zero point into the quantum gas. The result was a perfectly formed Alice ring.

It is worth noting that Alice rings are exceptionally fragile and last only for a few milliseconds. The slightest external force causes them to decay. However, when viewed from the center of the ring, the world appears mirrored, as if the ring were a portal into a world of antimatter. This observation affirms the parallel with Carroll’s mirror universe.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, this groundbreaking discovery offers a potential window into understanding quantum physics more deeply. While it is uncertain whether this breakthrough will lead to attending tea parties with mad hatters, it opens up new possibilities for exploring the intricate nature of the quantum realm.

출처 :
– The Debrief

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

인도의 Vikram 착륙선과 Pragyan Rover가 절전 모드로 유지됨

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0