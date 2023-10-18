도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

유황 겨자 중독에 대한 효과적인 치료법 발견

By맘포 브레시아

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
유황 겨자 중독에 대한 효과적인 치료법 발견

Sulfur mustard, a chemical warfare agent widely used in warfare since World War I, has long posed a challenge for researchers in finding an effective treatment. However, a recent study conducted by two researchers from South Dakota State University has discovered a potential therapeutic approach to treating sulfur mustard poisoning.

Previous research on sulfur mustard has shown that the gas has both immediate and long-term effects on its victims. Immediate effects include a bitter taste in the mouth, a smell of garlic, headaches, a loss of vision, blistering, and bleeding skin. The long-term effects can manifest up to 40 years after exposure and include complications in the lungs, eyes, and skin.

The difficulty in finding a treatment lies in the fact that sulfur mustard has multiple mechanisms of attacking the body, making it different from other chemical weapons that target a single enzyme. However, the researchers have identified a molecule called methimazole that demonstrates a level of reactivity with sulfur mustard without causing skin damage.

Methimazole could potentially serve as an effective treatment option for sulfur mustard poisoning. The researchers are currently preparing a grant to further their research on living organisms and ultimately make this treatment widely available.

The findings of this study provide hope for those exposed to sulfur mustard and offer the possibility of reducing both the immediate and long-term toxic effects of the gas. Further studies are underway to evaluate the efficacy of methimazole in vivo.

This breakthrough in finding an effective treatment for sulfur mustard poisoning marks a significant advancement in the field of chemical warfare agent exposure research.

출처 :
– Albert Armoo et al, Methimazole, an Effective Neutralizing Agent of the Sulfur Mustard Derivative 2-Chloroethyl Ethyl Sulfide, ACS Bio & Med Chem Au (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsbiomedchemau.2c00087
– South Dakota State University

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

구조를 불안정하게 만드는 돌연변이는 Bcl-2를 Proapoptotic 단백질로 변형시킵니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

유럽 ​​우주국, 혁신가들에게 우주 기술을 지구상에 적용하도록 도전

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 광학 발전과 6G 통신을 위해 중력의 영향을 받는 것처럼 빛을 조작합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

구조를 불안정하게 만드는 돌연변이는 Bcl-2를 Proapoptotic 단백질로 변형시킵니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

유럽 ​​우주국, 혁신가들에게 우주 기술을 지구상에 적용하도록 도전

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 광학 발전과 6G 통신을 위해 중력의 영향을 받는 것처럼 빛을 조작합니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

완벽하게 보존된 박쥐 두개골의 발견으로 초기 박쥐 진화에 새로운 빛이 밝아졌습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0