By가브리엘 보타

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
금성의 화산 흐름 조사: 미래 임무 준비

With ESA’s EnVision mission, as well as NASA’s Veritas and DaVinci spacecraft, all set to explore Venus, scientists are focused on understanding the planet’s recent volcanic activity. Detecting and observing volcanic flows on Venus is a crucial goal for these upcoming missions. To accurately calibrate the instruments onboard, a team of researchers has developed a model of volcanic outflows on Venus.

Published in The Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, the study aims to provide insights into the nature of lava flows on Venus. These flows offer a glimpse into the planet’s interior and highlight the locations of recent volcanic eruptions that have influenced the planet’s atmosphere and surface. However, due to the stark differences between Venus and Earth, understanding volcanic flows on Venus presents its own challenges.

Venus, a terrestrial world in the inner Solar System, possesses a dense atmosphere, high temperatures, and a layer of sulphuric acid clouds. Unlike Earth’s vibrant landscapes, Venus is characterized by a desolate and inhospitable environment where volcanism plays a significant role.

While scientists have a solid understanding of volcanic flows on Earth, studying them on Venus requires a different approach. On Venus, these flows may not spread enough to be detected by orbiters or they may cool down rapidly. To account for these variables, the researchers developed a model that considered Venus’ unique gravity, temperature, and atmospheric conditions.

The findings revealed that lava on Venus would flow approximately 75 percent farther than it would on Earth. Lead author of the study, Ian Flynn, explains the significance of their model, stating, “If the instruments aren’t calibrated properly to see the lava flow, it doesn’t matter. Using this model, we can help to prep the upcoming missions to find evidence of volcanism on Venus.”

Understanding the behavior of volcanic flows on Venus is essential for effectively investigating recent eruptions and unraveling the planet’s geological mysteries. By gaining an understanding of these unique volcanic processes, scientists can maximize the success of future missions to Venus.

출처 :
– The Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

By 가브리엘 보타

