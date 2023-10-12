도시의 삶

세포 이동 이해: 암 퇴치 및 상처 치유 촉진의 핵심

가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
세포 이동 이해: 암 퇴치 및 상처 치유 촉진의 핵심

Understanding how cells move and spread throughout the body is crucial for effectively combating diseases like cancer and promoting wound healing. Researchers at Virginia Tech and the Weizmann Institute, along with international partners, are making strides in unraveling the mechanisms of cell migration.

In a recent collaborative study published in Nature Communications, Professor Amrinder Nain at Virginia Tech and Professor Nir Gov at the Weizmann Institute combined cutting-edge experiments and theoretical frameworks to investigate cell “coiling” on fibers. This behavior, where a cell wraps itself around a fiber axis to migrate, was found to be more pronounced in cancerous invasive cells.

To gain a holistic view of cellular behavior, the researchers expanded their team and shifted their focus from studying the inside of the cell to its interactions with the surrounding environment. They aimed to understand how cells move using their protrusions, which act as arm-like structures.

By developing fiber networks and imaging strategies, the team captured coiling events in 3D. They collaborated with experts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to utilize advanced microscopy techniques and generate specific cell lines for the study. Computational modeling and in vivo demonstrations of coiling were also carried out.

One of the key findings was the observation of cancer cells moving along individual fibers and navigating through varying fibrous architectures by grabbing onto the fibers with their protrusions. This behavior had rarely been studied before.

The research team’s work provides valuable insights into the energetic principles governing cell coiling and movement. Understanding how cells curve around fibrous structures in the body can pave the way for new strategies to combat cancer and enhance wound healing.

This study showcases the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and the importance of integrating experimental and theoretical approaches in understanding complex biological processes.

Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41273-y

By 가브리엘 보타

