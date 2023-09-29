도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

연구원들은 변형된 탄닌산 포토레지스트를 사용하여 금속화를 위한 새로운 방법을 개발했습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
연구원들은 변형된 탄닌산 포토레지스트를 사용하여 금속화를 위한 새로운 방법을 개발했습니다.

Researchers at Shandong University in China have developed a new method for metallization using modified tannic acid photoresist patterning. The process involves in situ Ag fine pattern formation through direct pattern transfer of a modified tannic acid photoresist and in situ electroless plating in an Ag ion solution.

Traditionally, ex situ approaches have been used for metal patterning, but they have had limited industrial applications due to instability and poor dispersion of metal nanoparticles. The researchers sought to overcome these limitations by using in situ electroless deposition after lithography patterning, which allows for better control over the growth and aggregation of metal particles in polymers.

Tannic acid, which is rich in natural products, was chosen as the key component of the photoresist due to its tri-hydroxyl structure and ability to facilitate in situ reduction of metal ions. The modified tannic acid photoresist patterns were designed using chemical amplification and dual exposure techniques to ensure successful transformation of the resist pattern into a desired metal pattern. The researchers demonstrated that the process could be applied to various substrates and flexible devices.

The use of modified tannic acid in the photoresist patterning process has not been previously reported. The research team successfully developed a resist system using tannic acid protection with BOC and methacryloyl groups and implemented a dual exposure process to regenerate phenolic hydroxyl groups for efficient reduction of metal ions. This allowed for the in situ construction of Ag patterns through the reduction of Ag+ to Ag nanoparticles.

The researchers believe that their method could have potential applications in the formation of other metal films or patterns and devices assembly. The conductivity of the Ag film produced through this process was excellent, with a square resistance of about 1 Ω sq−1.

This study provides valuable insights into the novel metallization method using modified tannic acid photoresist patterning. Further research is underway to explore the application of this strategy in other metal films and patterns.

Source: Industrial Chemistry & Materials (DOI: 10.1039/D3IM00066D)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0