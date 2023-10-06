도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

펄서: 우주의 등대

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
펄서: 우주의 등대

Pulsars, often described as “cosmic lighthouses,” are fascinating objects in the universe that emit rotating beams of electromagnetic radiation. These beams act like flashing lights, and when they pass through our solar system, we observe regular intervals of radiation.

Pulsars are a type of highly magnetized, rotating neutron star. Neutron stars are incredibly dense remnants left behind after a supernova explosion. They are roughly 1.4 times the mass of our Sun but compressed into a sphere only about 10 kilometers in diameter.

One of the defining characteristics of a pulsar is its highly magnetic field, which can be billions of times stronger than that of Earth. Additionally, pulsars are known for their rapid rotation. They can spin anywhere from a few milliseconds to several seconds per revolution.

As a pulsar rotates, it emits beams of radiation from its magnetic poles. These beams are not emitted uniformly but instead form a cone shape. If one of these beams points in the direction of our solar system, we perceive periodic flashes of radiation as the pulsar rotates.

The regularity of these flashes is what makes pulsars such valuable cosmic objects. By precisely measuring the timing of these pulses, astronomers can study various aspects of pulsars and the physics of extreme environments. Pulsars have been used to test theories of gravity, study the properties of matter under extreme conditions, and even detect the presence of planets around other stars.

In conclusion, pulsars are like cosmic lighthouses, emitting beams of electromagnetic radiation that result in periodic flashes when they pass through our solar system. These highly magnetic, rapidly rotating neutron stars provide invaluable insights into the nature of the universe and help scientists explore the extreme environments beyond our planet.

출처 :
– [원본 기사 제목], [원본 이름]
– [원본 기사 제목], [원본 이름]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 연구에서는 인류가 23,000년 전에 아메리카 대륙에 정착했다고 제안합니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들이 14,300년 전에 대규모 태양폭풍을 발견했습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

소행성 아포피스 탐험: NASA의 OSIRIS-APEX 임무

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 연구에서는 인류가 23,000년 전에 아메리카 대륙에 정착했다고 제안합니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 14,300년 전에 대규모 태양폭풍을 발견했습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

소행성 아포피스 탐험: NASA의 OSIRIS-APEX 임무

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

농업의 탄생에 대한 우주적 사건의 영향

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0