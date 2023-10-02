도시의 삶

연구원들은 병원 슈퍼버그에 대한 유망한 치료법을 발견했습니다

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
Research conducted by María Soledad Ramírez, an antibiotic-resistance researcher at Cal State Fullerton, and her team, has uncovered a potential therapeutic option for Acinetobacter baumannii, a superbug commonly found in hospitals that is resistant to many antibiotics. This type of bacteria, also known as carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii or CRAB, poses a significant threat to vulnerable patients with weakened immune systems.

The researchers focused on testing different strains of lactic acid bacteria (LAB) to determine their effectiveness in inhibiting the growth of A. baumannii. Among the strains tested, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CRL 2244 proved to be particularly effective in preventing the growth of A. baumannii cells, and even causing them to die.

Ramírez notes that lactic acid bacteria hold promise as a potential treatment for infections caused by A. baumannii. The study further explores how different LAB strains can combat CRAB through various tests and the examination of A. baumannii’s genetic response. The findings of this study have been published in Scientific Reports.

The results of the study suggest that Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CRL 2244 has the ability to fight against A. baumannii, providing a potential alternative treatment option for these infections. However, further research is needed to validate these findings and develop this potential treatment.

The research team, which includes Nicholas Salzameda, chair and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at CSUF, as well as undergraduate students Briea Gasca and Nardin Georgeos, has also highlighted the importance of continued research and development of new antibiotics to combat multidrug-resistant bacteria. This research could potentially save millions of lives worldwide.

The study serves as a significant accomplishment for Gasca, who has been working alongside Ramírez for the past year, gaining valuable research experience and furthering her knowledge and skills in molecular biology and biotechnology. Gasca hopes that her involvement in this study will demonstrate her dedication and credibility to future employers in the field of research.

Collaborators in the study, including first author Cecilia Rodriguez, a visiting scholar from Argentina, played a vital role in supplying LAB strains and contributing to the overall research project.

The findings from this study provide a promising step forward in the development of new treatments for carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections, helping to combat this persistent and challenging hospital superbug.

