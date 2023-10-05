도시의 삶

아프리카에서 레반트 지역을 거쳐 새로운 인간 이동 경로 발견

맘포 브레시아

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
A research team consisting of members from the University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, China, Australia, and the United Kingdom has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding a new human migration route out of Africa through the Levant region. By examining evidence from various areas in the southern Jordanian desert, the team was able to track ancient footsteps and analyze soil and rock ages using advanced techniques.

The study, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, allowed for the identification of the ages of ancient lake sediments in different parts of central and southern Jordan. These sediments indicated the formation of lakes during time periods closely associated with early human migrations out of Africa. The team also discovered stone tools from the Middle Stone Age near the Wadi Grendel area, adjacent to one of the lakes, dating back 84,000 years.

This groundbreaking discovery points to a new migration route for humans out of Africa through the Levant region. The presence of these lakes in the southern Jordanian desert suggests a humid climate during that period, highlighting the region’s susceptibility to climate change.

This research provides valuable insight into the movement of ancient humans and their ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions. It adds to our understanding of human migration patterns and the routes taken as humans spread across the globe.

Overall, this study sheds light on an important chapter in human history, offering new perspectives on the dynamics of migration and the impact of climate change on early human populations. The findings from this research have the potential to reshape our understanding of human evolution and migration patterns of our ancestors.

출처 :
– Jordan News Agency (Petra)

