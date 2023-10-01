도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

바이오마커 검출을 위한 매우 민감하고 안정적인 유연한 전기화학 센서

By맘포 브레시아

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
바이오마커 검출을 위한 매우 민감하고 안정적인 유연한 전기화학 센서

A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a flexible electrochemical sensor that can detect biomarkers such as glucose in sweat. The sensor is designed to be long-term stable and highly sensitive, making it a promising tool for non-invasive disease diagnosis and treatment evaluation.

The sensor is based on nanocomposite-modified porous graphene, which is treated with a laser to create a stable conductive nanocomposite. This laser treatment allows for an excellent sensitivity of 1317.69 µA mm−1 cm−2 and an ultra-low detection limit of 0.079 µm for glucose detection. The sensor also has the ability to detect pH and demonstrates outstanding stability, maintaining over 91% sensitivity for 21 days.

By integrating the glucose and pH sensor with a flexible microfluidic sweat sampling network, the researchers were able to accurately detect glucose levels on the body. This detection was further calibrated by simultaneously measuring pH and temperature, resulting in continuous and precise on-body glucose monitoring.

Prior to this development, sweat sensors faced limitations such as low sensitivity, limited surface area, and poor stability. Measuring biomarkers in sweat presents challenges due to their low concentrations and variability influenced by factors such as exercise, diet, and environment.

Sweat is a rich source of biomarkers, which provide valuable insights into an individual’s health or disease state. This innovative sensor design addresses previous limitations and offers a low-cost, highly sensitive, and long-term stable platform for biomarker detection. It has the potential to revolutionize non-invasive diagnostic methods and enable continuous monitoring for various diseases.

출처 :

펜실베니아 주립 대학

Nanocomposite-modified porous graphene: Nanocomposite material formed by combining graphene and other materials to enhance conductivity and sensitivity in electrochemical sensors.

Biomarkers: Substances that indicate the state of health or disease in the body.

Laser treatment: The process of using laser technology to modify the properties of materials, such as creating stable conductive nanocomposites in this study.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들이 제트기로 회전하는 블랙홀을 발견하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

멋진 애니메이션으로 탐험하는 상상 속의 우주선의 매혹적인 세계

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

슈퍼볼트의 비밀: 강력한 번개의 미스터리 풀기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들이 제트기로 회전하는 블랙홀을 발견하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

멋진 애니메이션으로 탐험하는 상상 속의 우주선의 매혹적인 세계

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

슈퍼볼트의 비밀: 강력한 번개의 미스터리 풀기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 비행사 Samantha Cristoforetti가 우주에서 커피를 마시는 방법을 보여줍니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0