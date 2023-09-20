도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

연구원, 체내 전류 측정 및 변조용 생분해성 광섬유 개발

By가브리엘 보타

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
연구원, 체내 전류 측정 및 변조용 생분해성 광섬유 개발

Researchers at the State University of Campinas, Brazil, in collaboration with scientists from the Gleb Wataghin Institute of Physics and Gunma University in Japan, have developed a biocompatible and biodegradable optical fiber made from agar, a gelatinous substance derived from red algae. The fiber can be used to monitor and modulate electrical signals in the human body for various medical applications.

Agar-based optical fibers are an alternative to traditional telecommunications technologies that use glass or plastic fibers. The team of researchers filled cylindrical molds with agar solutions to create the optical fiber. When exposed to coherent light, the fiber produces granular light patterns known as speckles, which are influenced by electrical currents passing through the medium. By analyzing these disturbances in the speckles, the magnitude and direction of the electrical stimuli can be determined.

The research has demonstrated that the agar-based optical fiber can reliably measure electrical currents as small as 100 microamperes (μA). The potential biomedical applications of this technology are vast. It could be used as a biodegradable alternative to conventional electrodes to monitor bioelectrical signals in the brain or muscles. The optical signals captured by the fiber could be decoded to diagnose disturbances. Additionally, the fiber could be incorporated into human-computer interfaces for assistive or rehabilitation technologies.

An important advantage of the agar-based optical fiber is its biodegradability, which eliminates the need for surgical interventions for removal. The researchers believe that by adjusting the chemical composition of the material, they can enhance the sensor’s response. They also envision using agar’s moldability to create lenses and other optical devices with sensitivity to electrical current.

While this research is still in the early stages, it lays a solid foundation for the future development of biomedical devices using biodegradable agar-based optical fibers.

Source: Eric Fujiwara et al, Agar-based optical sensors for electric current measurements, Scientific Reports (2023).

By 가브리엘 보타

