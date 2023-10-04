도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

획기적인 기술: 3D 프린팅된 신경 세포는 뇌 구조를 모방합니다.

가브리엘 보타

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
획기적인 기술: 3D 프린팅된 신경 세포는 뇌 구조를 모방합니다.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a technique to 3D-print neural cells that mimic the architecture of the cerebral cortex, which could lead to tailored repairs for individuals who suffer brain injuries. Brain injuries, such as trauma, stroke, and brain tumor surgeries, often result in damage to the cerebral cortex, affecting cognition, movement, and communication. With around 70 million people worldwide suffering from traumatic brain injuries annually, the need for effective treatments is critical. Tissue regenerative therapies using patients’ own stem cells offer a promising solution, but until now, there has been no method to ensure that implanted stem cells accurately mimic the brain’s architecture.

In this pioneering study, researchers used human neural stem cells to create a two-layered brain tissue through 3D-printing. When implanted into mouse brain slices, the cells integrated with the host tissue, both structurally and functionally. The cortical structure was fabricated using human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which have the potential to produce various cell types found in human tissues. Importantly, hiPSCs can be derived from a patient’s own cells, reducing the risk of immune response.

The researchers plan to further refine the printing technique, aiming to create more complex multi-layered cerebral cortex tissues that closely resemble the human brain’s architecture. In addition to treating brain injuries, these engineered tissues could also be used for drug evaluation, studying brain development, and improving understanding of cognition.

This breakthrough builds on the team’s previous work in inventing and patenting 3D printing technologies for synthetic tissues and cultured cells. With further advancements, this technique could offer hope to individuals who sustain brain injuries and significantly impact the field of neuroscience.

출처 :
– Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-18121-x

By 가브리엘 보타

