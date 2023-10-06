도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

혁명적인 소재: 강철보다 XNUMX배 더 강하고 XNUMX배 더 가볍습니다

By가브리엘 보타

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
혁명적인 소재: 강철보다 XNUMX배 더 강하고 XNUMX배 더 가볍습니다

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

출처 :
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– 기사 원문 : [출처 삽입]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

인도 출신 과학자가 지구 대기권에 금환 일식이 미치는 영향을 연구하기 위한 NASA 로켓 임무

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

BlueWalker 3 위성이 천문학에 미치는 영향: 새로운 발견과 우려

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0