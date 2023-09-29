도시의 삶

합성 당밀: 산업 생명공학의 획기적인 발전

Scientists from Brazil and Europe have developed fully known and reproducible synthetic molasses, which can be used in various industrial processes. Molasses, a byproduct of raw sugar production, is commonly used in industries such as fuel ethanol production. However, the variable and unknown compositions of natural molasses have posed challenges in scientific research and industrial applications.

The researchers, funded by FAPESP, sought to create a formula for yeast that closely mimics industrial yeast used in molasses processing. Through their study, they developed standardized synthetic molasses that can be used as a culture medium for microorganisms in laboratories worldwide. This allows for easier comparison of results and the study of specific growth inhibitors or nutritional components.

The methodology employed involved combining data from the literature with previous research to create synthetic molasses with fully defined composition. The components were analyzed in separate nutritional groups, and adjustments were made to ensure yeast behavior similar to that observed in actual molasses. The study also revealed that the commonly used yeast culture medium, YPS, does not provide accurate physiological comparison.

The results of this study offer significant advantages for both industrial use and scientific research. The preparation of synthetic molasses can now be adjusted according to specific requirements, allowing researchers to develop novel bioprocesses based on sugarcane molasses, a crucial raw material in industrial biotechnology.

This breakthrough is expected to pave the way for further advancements in the use of molasses in various industries. The research team consisted of scientists from Brazilian institutions including the University of São Paulo and the State University of Campinas, as well as European researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and the German startup Nosh.bio GmbH.

Overall, the development of fully known synthetic molasses is a game-changer in the field of industrial biotechnology, enabling more accurate research and facilitating innovation in bioprocesses.

