도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들은 먼 우주 시스템에서 거대한 행성들 사이의 충돌을 발견합니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 먼 우주 시스템에서 거대한 행성들 사이의 충돌을 발견합니다

An amateur astronomer’s social media post led to the unexpected discovery of a violent collision between two giant exoplanets in a distant space system, located 1,800 light years away from Earth. The collision created a dazzling outburst of light and dust emanating from the two icy planets.

The discovery was made when an enthusiast noticed an abnormality in the light curve of a sun-like star and alerted a network of professional and amateur astronomers. The star, named ASASSN-21qj, had experienced a significant increase in brightness at infrared wavelengths, three years before it started to fade in visible light.

Through intensive observation and analysis, the researchers determined that the most likely explanation for the infrared glow was a collision between two ice giant exoplanets. Computer simulations and calculations revealed that the size and temperature of the glowing material, as well as the duration of the glow, aligned with the collision of these planets.

As time progressed, the debris cloud resulting from the impact moved in front of the star, causing a visible dimming of its brightness. The astronomers predict that over the coming years, the dust cloud will disperse along the orbit of the collision’s remnant. This scattering of light could potentially be detected using both ground-based telescopes and NASA’s space-based James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The researchers are excited to witness the further developments in this system. They speculate that the mass of material surrounding the collision remnant could condense to form a series of moons that will orbit the newly formed planet.

The findings of this study, titled “A planetary collision afterglow and transit of the resultant debris cloud,” have been published in the journal Nature.

출처: 자연

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0