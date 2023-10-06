Researchers 3D Print Rover Wheel for NASA Moon Mission

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), in partnership with NASA, have successfully 3D printed a wheel prototype for a lunar rover, showcasing the capabilities of additive manufacturing for space exploration. The 3D printed wheel was modeled after the design of the wheels used in NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), which is scheduled to be sent to the moon in 2024.

While the prototype wheel will not be used in the actual NASA mission, it was created to meet the same design specifications as the VIPER wheels. The goal is to validate the design and fabrication method and potentially use this technology for future lunar and Mars rovers. The researchers plan to conduct additional testing to ensure the effectiveness of the 3D printed wheel.

Additive manufacturing offers several advantages for space exploration, including the reduction of energy use, material waste, and lead time. It allows for complex designs and the customization of material properties. ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) has been at the forefront of additive manufacturing research and development, working on various applications across different sectors.

The rover wheel prototype was produced using a specialized 3D printer at ORNL. The printer utilized coordinated lasers and a rotating build plate to selectively melt metal powder into the desired shape. This printer is unique in its ability to print large objects while the steps occur simultaneously and continuously, increasing production rates and efficiency.

The success of this project was made possible by the collaboration between ORNL and NASA. According to Brian Gibson, the researcher who led the project, the collaboration with NASA propelled the technology forward and created a milestone achievement. The prototype wheel, made of a nickel-based alloy, showcases the capabilities of additive manufacturing, allowing for greater complexity in the rim design without added costs or manufacturing difficulties.

The researchers’ expertise in process automation and machine control, as well as the use of software developed at ORNL, contributed to the project’s success. The software sliced the wheel design into layers and balanced the workload between the lasers to achieve a high production rate.

This breakthrough in 3D printing technology could have significant implications for future space exploration missions. The ability to rapidly and cost-effectively produce specialized parts using additive manufacturing could revolutionize the manufacturing process for space applications.

출처 :

– 오크리지 국립연구소(ORNL)

– 나사