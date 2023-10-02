도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 수은이 줄어들고 있다고 합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에 따르면 수은이 줄어들고 있다고 합니다.

Recent research indicates that the planet Mercury is continuing to contract and shrink in size. It is believed that Mercury began contracting at least three billion years ago, and the rate of contraction may have been decreasing over time. Models and observations suggest that the planet’s radius may have decreased by up to 7 kilometers. The contraction of the planet has led to the formation of long, tectonic structures known as lobate scarps on its surface.

While studying data from NASA’s Messenger mission (2011-2015), Benjamin Man, a research student at the Open University, discovered small landforms called grabens on Mercury. Grabens are small, shallow landforms that are not expected to survive for hundreds of millions of years. By measuring the depths of the grabens and calculating their formation time, the researchers found that many of these features likely formed in the past few hundred million years.

The presence of these grabens on large compressional tectonic structures indicates that recent tectonism, the faulting or folding of a planet’s outer layer, is widespread on Mercury. This finding provides strong evidence for the ongoing contraction of the planet into the present day.

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, raises questions about the thermochemical properties of Mercury’s interior and highlights the need for further investigation. The upcoming BepiColombo mission, a joint European and Japanese mission set to launch in 2026, will provide more detailed images of Mercury’s surface, allowing researchers to clarify the scale and extent of recent fault movements on the planet.

Sources: Nature Geoscience

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

교통 경찰서장의 휴가는 희귀 장애로 인해 엄청난 변화를 겪었습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

교통 경찰서장의 휴가는 희귀 장애로 인해 엄청난 변화를 겪었습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0