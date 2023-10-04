도시의 삶

바다 물보라를 통해 미세플라스틱이 대기로 배출되는 양을 정량화하는 연구

By맘포 브레시아

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by Luc Deike and his team explores the phenomenon of microplastics being emitted into the atmosphere through sea spray. When bubbles burst on the ocean’s surface, they release small particles into the air, including salt and organic matter. However, it has been unknown whether microplastics, which are highly prevalent in the ocean, could also be transferred into the atmosphere through this process.

In their laboratory experiments using high-speed photography, the researchers found that microplastic particles ranging from 10 μm to 280 μm can indeed be transported out of seawater and into the air. This is made possible by the small droplets known as “jet drops,” which are ejected by bursting bubbles of sea froth. These droplets carry the microplastics and become airborne. As the water evaporates, the microplastics are left suspended in the wind currents.

By estimating the concentration of microplastics in the sea, the researchers were able to calculate the total amount of microplastics emitted by the world’s oceans. They estimate that between 0.02 and 7.4 million metric tons (Mt) of plastic are emitted each year, with a best guess of 0.1 Mt. However, more accurate inventories of ocean microplastics concentrations are needed to reduce uncertainties in quantifying these emissions.

The findings of this study have significant implications for understanding the impact of microplastics on the environment and human health. The transport of microplastics through sea spray could influence global climate dynamics by affecting the radiative balance of the atmosphere and serving as cloud condensation nuclei.

Further research is necessary to fully understand the extent of microplastic emissions and their potential consequences. These findings highlight the urgent need for better management and reduction of plastic pollution to mitigate its harmful effects on our planet.

Source: PNAS Nexus

Original Article: Daniel B Shaw et al, Ocean emission of microplastic, PNAS Nexus (2023). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad296.

Citation: Phys.org (2023, October 4). “Research quantifies how much microplastic is emitted into the atmosphere by sea spray.” Retrieved October 4, 2023, from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-quantifies-microplastic-emitted-atmosphere-sea.html

By 맘포 브레시아

