양자 재료에서 전자의 집단적 행동

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
Debanjan Chowdhury, an assistant professor of physics, is studying the behavior of electrons in quantum materials. Unlike common materials like silicon, quantum materials have trillions of electrons that interact and influence each other. This behavior cannot be described by treating each electron individually; instead, the electrons must be treated as a collective fluid.

Quantum materials, such as high-temperature superconductors, exhibit counterintuitive properties that defy traditional explanations. Superconductors are materials that can carry an electric current without any loss of energy. High-temperature superconductors have a temperature threshold for superconductivity that is much higher than previous discoveries, making them more practical for everyday applications.

Understanding the quantum phenomena behind the flow of electrons in high-temperature superconductors has incredible potential for technological advancements. For example, it could greatly reduce the carbon footprint of electricity production by eliminating energy losses during transmission. However, strange metals, a class of high-temperature superconductors, continue to baffle scientists with their unique properties.

Strange metals exhibit dissipation behavior unlike any other material. While typical conductors have a cap on their dissipation as temperature increases, strange metals have no limit. Their conductivity continues to degrade at higher temperatures. Despite this, strange metals also exhibit universality, meaning their properties are shared across various compounds, regardless of their chemical makeup or superconductivity threshold temperature.

Chowdhury is investigating the origin of this universal time scale in strange metals and its connection to high-temperature superconductivity. This timing of electron collisions is a fundamental aspect of quantum mechanics that is crucial for understanding how electronic fluids carry current in strange metals. Chowdhury is developing mathematical models to describe the behavior of electrons in these materials, hoping to provide a theoretical explanation that encompasses all strange metal compounds.

The study of quantum materials and their collective behavior holds promise for advancing our understanding of quantum mechanics and driving the development of future quantum technologies.

출처 :
– 원본 기사(URL 삭제됨)
– Definition of superconductors: A superconductor is a material that can conduct an electric current without any loss of energy due to resistance.
– Definition of quantum materials: Quantum materials are materials that exhibit properties and behavior influenced by quantum mechanics, the theory that describes the behavior of matter and energy at the smallest scales.

