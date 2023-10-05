도시의 삶

XNUMX월은 순환 경제의 달입니다: 미시소거의 축소, 재사용 및 용도 변경

Did you know that almost 50 per cent of garbage sent to landfill can be reused, repurposed, or upcycled? In a circular economy model, nothing is wasted. Products and materials are reused, repaired, refurbished, repurposed, or recycled. Mississauga is celebrating Circular Economy Month in October, emphasizing the importance of reducing waste, conserving energy, and reducing carbon emissions.

The City of Mississauga is hosting various events to promote waste reduction and circular economy practices. One of the events is the recycling collection drive in partnership with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority’s Partners in Project Green. From October 10 to 22, residents can drop off unwanted clothing, textiles, and electronics at designated locations throughout the city. All clothing items will be donated to Diabetes Canada, while electronics will be recycled by the Electronic Recycling Association.

If you’re interested in learning how to repair your clothes and avoid purchasing new products, Mississauga’s libraries are offering handicraft programs where you can learn how to sew by hand or with a sewing machine. These programs are available at Burnhamthorpe Library, Courtneypark Library, Meadowvale Library, and Woodlands Library.

The City of Mississauga is also looking for volunteers who have experience in repairing bikes, household items, appliances, jewelry, electronics, or clothing. This volunteer opportunity aims to extend the life of products and raise awareness about waste reduction and the circular economy.

In addition to these initiatives, there are other ways to reduce waste at home. Composting food scraps, using reusable bags, bottles, and mugs, and borrowing or renting less frequently used items are all effective ways to minimize waste and carbon emissions.

Mississauga is committed to leading climate change efforts and implementing environmental sustainability initiatives through its Climate Change Action Plan. By embracing circular economy principles and actively participating in waste reduction practices, residents can make a significant impact in creating a more sustainable future for the city.

