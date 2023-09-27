도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 RNA 염기서열 분석을 사용하여 멸종된 태즈메이니아 호랑이를 되살릴 수 있다고 믿습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 RNA 염기서열 분석을 사용하여 멸종된 태즈메이니아 호랑이를 되살릴 수 있다고 믿습니다.

Scientists from Sweden and Norway have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from a 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen. This marks the first time that RNA, a genetic material present in all living cells, has ever been sequenced in an extinct animal. The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, is a carnivorous marsupial that went extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936.

RNA, a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA, allows scientists to gain a better understanding of an animal’s biology. By sequencing the RNA, researchers can learn about the genes and the roles they play in the animal’s biology and metabolism regulation.

The research team was able to recover transcriptomes from the thylacine’s skin and skeletal muscle tissues from the preserved specimen. This led to the identification of specific RNA sequences that code for tissue-specific proteins, such as titin and actin, which are essential for muscle function. The researchers also discovered information about keratin, a protein that contributes to the formation of hair, nails, and the skin’s outer layer.

While the ability to extract and sequence RNA from an extinct species is a significant step, it does not guarantee the resurrection of the Tasmanian tiger. The findings, however, hold promise for the future possibility of resurrecting extinct species. This research also has implications for studying RNA viruses and global initiatives focused on resurrecting other extinct animals, such as the woolly mammoth.

The Tasmanian tiger went extinct due to a combination of excessive hunting, habitat destruction, and introduced diseases. The species faced widespread persecution and was hunted under bounty systems established as early as the 1830s. It is estimated that at least 3,500 thylacines were killed by humans between 1830 and the 1920s.

Although the revival of the Tasmanian tiger remains uncertain, scientists are optimistic about the potential of RNA sequencing in advancing de-extinction efforts. The ability to resurrect extinct species could significantly impact conservation and our understanding of biological diversity.

출처 :
– RNA sequencing offers hope for de-extinction efforts, ABC News, February 19, 2022
– Scientists Sequence RNA From Extinct Tasmanian Tiger, Reuters, February 20, 2022

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0