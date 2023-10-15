도시의 삶

스코틀랜드의 새로운 장소에서 희귀한 빛나는 손님 개미 발견

By로버트 앤드류

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
The shining guest ant, one of Britain’s rarest insects, has been discovered in a new location in Royal Deeside, Scotland. This unique insect is known as a cuckoo of the ant world because it only lives in the nests of wood ants, exhibiting behavior similar to some species of cuckoo birds that lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species.

Wildlife tour operators Dan and Rachael Brown from Wild Discovery made the surprising find at Crathie, near Balmoral Castle. Experts at The James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen have confirmed the discovery, noting that the number of shining guest ants observed is exceptionally high compared to other locations in Scotland.

Dr. Jenni Stockan, a research scientist in insect ecology at The Hutton, expressed her excitement about the discovery, stating that shining guest ants are globally threatened, so finding a new population in Scotland is great news. This also suggests that wood ant populations in the area are healthy, emphasizing the need to protect them as an essential component of the ecosystem.

The genetic diversity of the shining guest ant was previously thought to be low due to the inability of wingless males to disperse far from their nests and the fragmented nature of wood ant populations in Scotland. However, recent research conducted by The Hutton, York University, and Forest Research challenges this belief. The study revealed that the ant’s genetic diversity is quite diverse, indicating that it can successfully disperse within sites and potentially colonize new habitats nearby.

The findings, funded by Future Woodlands Scotland, not only shed light on the population genetics of the shining guest ant but also highlight the importance of wood ant nests as conservation sites. Dr. Elva Robinson, a behavioral ecologist at York University, suggests that the high genetic diversity of the ant may indicate that it is more abundant in Scotland than previously believed.

This discovery of the shining guest ant in Royal Deeside expands our knowledge of this rare insect species and emphasizes the importance of preserving its unique habitat within wood ant nests.

