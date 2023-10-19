도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 우주 비행사, 국제 우주 정거장 냉각수 누출로 우주 유영 연기

By로버트 앤드류

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 우주 비행사, 국제 우주 정거장 냉각수 누출로 우주 유영 연기

Two astronauts scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) have had their mission postponed due to a coolant leak. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen were planning to collect microorganisms as part of an experiment during the spacewalk.

NASA reported that a backup radiator on the ISS’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module started leaking coolant on October 6th, altering the environment around the ISS. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous for the crew, mission engineers are analyzing the leak and its impact to ensure that small traces of the substance do not get into internal systems, which could lead to equipment degradation over time.

The coolant leak not only affected O’Hara and Mogensen’s spacewalk but also delayed another spacewalk that was planned for O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. This upcoming mission, which will now take place on October 30th, is notable as it will be the fourth all-female spacewalk in history.

The first all-female spacewalk occurred in 2019 with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch. It took more than 20 years of the ISS operating in low-Earth orbit before this milestone was achieved. Now, O’Hara and Moghbeli will have the opportunity to continue this historic tradition by spending six and a half hours outside the ISS, removing electronics gear, and replacing solar array hardware.

In addition to the delayed spacewalks, two Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk on October 25th to perform maintenance tasks for Roscosmos outside the ISS.

The collection of microorganisms by O’Hara and Mogensen will now take place during a later spacewalk, designated as Spacewalk 90.

출처 :
– NASA(URL 없음)
– 로이터 (URL 없음)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

찬드라얀-3: 일시적인 문제를 겪으면서도 성공적인 임무

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

삶에 대한 새로운 관점: 우주를 탐험하고 우리의 자리를 찾는 것

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 목성의 달 이오(Io)의 상세 이미지를 공개하고 목성 대기의 새로운 특징 발견

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

찬드라얀-3: 일시적인 문제를 겪으면서도 성공적인 임무

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

삶에 대한 새로운 관점: 우주를 탐험하고 우리의 자리를 찾는 것

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 목성의 달 이오(Io)의 상세 이미지를 공개하고 목성 대기의 새로운 특징 발견

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

새로 발견된 CCTV 영상에는 멜버른에서 큰 소리가 터지기 전에 빛이 번쩍이는 모습이 담겨 있습니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0