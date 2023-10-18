도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

국제 우주 정거장의 냉각수 누출로 인해 떠다니는 우주비행사들이 우주 유영을 연기하다

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
A scheduled spacewalk for two astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to a coolant leak outside the ISS. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen were set to conduct the spacewalk, but the leak has caused NASA to reshuffle the schedule, with the spacewalk now scheduled for later this year.

The coolant leak originated from a backup radiator on the ISS’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, which began leaking and stopped functioning on October 6th. NASA engineers are currently assessing the situation and are working to analyze the coolant leak. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous for the crew, experts are discussing ways to prevent any small traces of the substance from entering internal systems and causing equipment degradation over time.

In addition to the delay of the spacewalk, the coolant leak has also affected another upcoming spacewalk involving O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. This spacewalk, scheduled for October 30th, is particularly notable as it will be an all-female spacewalk, only the fourth in history.

The primary objective of the delayed spacewalk is to collect microorganisms outside the ISS as part of an experiment. O’Hara and Mogensen will conduct Spacewalk 90 later this year to complete this task. Prior to that, they will also be involved in the removal of electronics gear and the replacement of solar array hardware on the outside of the ISS during the rescheduled spacewalk.

Overall, while the coolant leak has caused schedule disruptions, the ISS crew and NASA engineers are working diligently to address the situation and ensure the safety and functionality of the space station.

출처: NASA

By 가브리엘 보타

