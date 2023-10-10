도시의 삶

과학

줄기 세포 연구의 표준화 및 품질 관리에 대한 긴급한 필요성

By가브리엘 보타

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
A task force of scientists organized by the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has emphasized the need for standardization and quality control in stem cell research. Despite researchers submitting only their best and most well-characterized cell lines to stem cell banks, it has been found that over one-third of submitted cell lines fail quality testing.

In response to this issue, the task force, led by Jack Mosher, has developed a 75-page set of standards to guide scientific research using pluripotent and tissue stem cells. The document addresses various issues, including registering a unique identifier for cell lines, adhering to donor consent rules, and preventing contamination and random mutations. It also includes a checklist for reporting practices that researchers can use before submitting papers.

The standards were developed over a period of two years and involved input from numerous scientists. Mosher and his colleagues have published a summary article in Stem Cell Reports, the ISSCR’s journal, to describe this effort.

In an interview with Spectrum, Mosher highlights the need for these standards, stating that there has been a growing concern about rigor and reproducibility in the field of stem cell research. The standards aim to increase transparency and ultimately improve the quality of scientific research.

The implementation of these standards involves implementing best practices for the use of stem cells. Mosher emphasizes that there are no new concepts in the document, but rather a focus on awareness and transparency. While enforcement is not a term used, several journals have expressed interest in adopting the checklist provided in the standards document.

The scientific community has responded positively to the standards, with feedback being received during conference presentations. Mosher encourages further feedback to improve the standards, as the field of stem cell research is dynamic and constantly evolving.

In relation to autism research, the standards are designed to provide recommendations for anyone using adult tissue or pluripotent stem cells, regardless of the specific disease or cell type being studied. They aim to ensure consistency and reliability in stem cell research across various disciplines.

In conclusion, the ISSCR’s standards for stem cell research address the urgent need for standardization and quality control in the field. By implementing best practices and increasing transparency, these standards aim to improve the validity and reproducibility of scientific research using stem cells.

