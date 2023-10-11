도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

초기 우주의 담금질된 은하

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
초기 우주의 담금질된 은하

Astronomers have been fascinated by the discovery of massive, active galaxies in the early universe using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). However, the JWST has also found a number of galaxies that are remarkably quiet with little to no active star formation. This has raised the question of how galaxies can be “killed” or have their star formation shut down so early.

Previous research has shown that galaxies in the nearby cosmos can have their star formation quenched, but there is still much to learn about the mechanisms that cause this. Some astronomers have suggested that active galactic nuclei (AGN) and supernovae could be responsible for heating the interstellar medium and preventing star formation. However, a recent study published on the arXiv preprint server investigates whether supernovae alone can cause galaxies to go quiet in the early universe.

The researchers built a model to examine how much energy supernovae could inject into galaxies and compared it to observations of two quenched galaxies discovered by the JWST. The results showed that supernovae would be more effective at halting star formation in smaller galaxies. However, the two galaxies studied were sufficiently massive that cooling mechanisms would outpace the heating from supernovae, indicating that supernovae are unlikely to be the main cause of their quiescence.

Another possible mechanism suggested by the authors is the radiation pressure from a burst of star formation. Previous studies have shown that these galaxies underwent a period of intense starburst before becoming quenched. The radiation from this burst, particularly from the hot, young stars, could heat the gas and inhibit further star formation. However, another study raised doubts about the effectiveness of this mechanism, as it concluded that the timing of the burst in one of the quenched galaxies did not align with the model’s expectations.

Further research is needed to understand the processes behind galaxy quenching in the early universe. By studying more examples of quenched galaxies, scientists can compare them against various quenching models and gain insight into the dominant mechanisms at play.

출처 :
– Viola Gelli et al, Can supernovae quench star formation in high-z galaxies?, arXiv (2023)
– Tibor Dome et al, Mini-Quenching of High-Redshift Galaxies by Bursty Star Formation, arXiv (2023)

Journal: arXiv
출처: 유니버스 투데이

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0