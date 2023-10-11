도시의 삶

물리학자들은 CERN에서 상부 쿼크의 얽힘을 관찰합니다

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
물리학자들은 CERN에서 상부 쿼크의 얽힘을 관찰합니다

Physicists working on the ATLAS experiment at CERN have made a groundbreaking discovery by observing entanglement between pairs of top quarks for the first time. This finding demonstrates that entanglement can occur at energies more than 12 orders of magnitude higher than is typical for laboratory entanglement experiments. The study also highlights that particle-physics facilities, like CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), can be utilized to study quantum mechanics and quantum information.

Entanglement is a fascinating aspect of quantum mechanics, often referred to as “spooky action at a distance” by Albert Einstein. It establishes an invisible connection between two objects that share a joint quantum state. Remarkably, measuring the state of one object immediately determines the state of the other, irrespective of the distance between them. While entanglement has been observed in various objects, including photons and atoms, it has remained elusive in quarks.

Quarks, such as up and down quarks, which constitute most of the matter we encounter, as well as heavier cousins like the top quark, are never observed as free particles due to their nature. Nevertheless, the top quark’s characteristics make it an ideal candidate for measuring entanglement. With a spin of ½, the top quark is the heaviest known fundamental particle, about 184 times the mass of a proton. Its immense mass makes it highly unstable, and it decays within an incredibly short time period. However, its spin is transferred to its decay products, allowing scientists to infer the top quark’s spin through measurements.

The ATLAS physicists focused on studying top/anti-top quark pairs formed when protons are accelerated to high speeds inside the LHC and collide. A unique aspect of this experiment is that the team specifically examined pairs at their production threshold, where the energy is just enough to produce top quark pairs. At this point, the top quarks are expected to be maximally entangled. By analyzing the angular separation between the charged leptons produced in the collision, the degree of entanglement can be determined.

After analyzing data from collisions at 13 TeV between 2015 and 2018, the researchers compared angular separations from the production threshold with those from measurements where entanglement was not expected. This enabled them to calculate the degree of entanglement between the top quark pairs with statistical significance above the 5σ mark, meeting the “gold standard” of particle physics.

This result demonstrates that high-energy colliders like the LHC can serve as laboratories for studying foundational problems in quantum mechanics. Further exploration could involve studying other quantum information concepts using top quarks, as well as performing similar measurements in different systems. Additionally, interdisciplinary collaboration between quantum information and particle physics could benefit both fields.

This groundbreaking research has received recognition for its complexity and significance. However, it has also sparked discussions among particle physicists, given the challenge of modeling the behavior of top quark pairs, especially near the production threshold, which remains uncharted territory.

