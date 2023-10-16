도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

2023년 노벨 화학상: 양자점을 통한 광학 및 나노기술 혁신

By비키 스타브로풀루

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
2023년 노벨 화학상: 양자점을 통한 광학 및 나노기술 혁신

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov for their groundbreaking research in nanotechnology. The trio’s contributions have led to the development of quantum dot technology, which has revolutionized the field of optics and paved the way for advancements in display technology.

At the core of their research is the concept of bandgap, which represents the energy required for an electron to move to the conductance band in a semiconductor material. By reducing the size of nanoparticles, the bandgap of these materials changes, leading to a shift in the color of light they emit. Larger nanoparticles have a smaller bandgap, resulting in the emission of redder light, while smaller nanoparticles have a larger bandgap, emitting bluer light.

The impact of nanoparticle size on color has been observed for centuries, with glassmakers noticing how certain conditions during production can change the color of glass, despite using the same ingredients. In 1981, Alexei Ekimov conducted illuminating experiments on glass production, realizing that he was observing the effects of quantum mechanics on color. Meanwhile, in 1983, Louis Brus independently discovered quantum dot effects by observing changes in the optical properties of a solution left on a lab bench.

However, the true breakthrough came with Moungi Bawendi’s discovery of a method to precisely control the size of quantum dots. By carefully heating a solvent, Bawendi was able to grow quantum dots with high precision. This breakthrough allowed engineers to access distinct quantum effects and opened up new possibilities in the field of optics and display technology.

Today, quantum dots are increasingly being utilized in display technology, enabling the creation of smaller and higher-resolution displays. As microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) and human-computer interaction (HCI) become more prevalent, quantum dots are playing a crucial role in achieving advanced functionality and performance.

The research conducted by Bawendi, Brus, and Ekimov has fundamentally transformed our understanding of optics and nanotechnology. With their pioneering work, they have provided engineers with the knowledge and tools to control nanoparticles at the quantum level, driving innovation and advancements in the lighting and display industries.

출처 :
– 스웨덴 왕립과학원
– Frontiers in Materials

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

세레스: 유기화학물질의 신비를 풀다

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

천문학의 미래: 인공 지능과 밝은 과도 조사 봇

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

한 연구에 따르면 그린란드에서는 표면 얼음 용해가 증가하고 남극 대륙에서는 용해가 감소하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

세레스: 유기화학물질의 신비를 풀다

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

천문학의 미래: 인공 지능과 밝은 과도 조사 봇

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

한 연구에 따르면 그린란드에서는 표면 얼음 용해가 증가하고 남극 대륙에서는 용해가 감소하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

우리 태양이 죽으면 어떻게 될까요?

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0