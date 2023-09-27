재생 에너지 및 탄소 저장을 위한 플랜트 혁신 발전

도시의 삶

비키 스타브로풀루

Scientist Xiaohan Yang, a researcher at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is leading efforts to transform plants to make them more efficient sources of renewable energy and carbon storage. Yang’s research is part of the Center for Bioenergy Innovation (CBI), a DOE Bioenergy Research Center focused on developing feedstock crops that can be easily converted into sustainable aviation fuels.

Plant transformation involves transferring DNA from one plant to another to create a hybrid with desired traits. Yang’s goal is to develop plants that are cost-effective, easy to grow, and produce high amounts of biomass material that can be converted into clean jet fuels and bio-based chemicals. This research is essential in addressing today’s climate challenges and achieving decarbonization goals.

One of Yang’s discoveries includes identifying genes in semi-arid plants like agave that are linked to drought resistance and accelerated growth. These plants utilize a unique form of photosynthesis called CAM (crassulacean acid metabolism) to survive in dry environments. Another important finding is a single variant gene in CAM that triggers two pathways in plants, promoting carbon fixation, plant growth, and stress tolerance.

Currently, Yang and his team are focused on developing a more efficient plant transformation process. They have successfully engineered multiple genes into plants simultaneously using a technique called gene-stacking. This approach involves a split selectable marker system using inteins, which allows for faster transformation and detection of genetically modified cells. This system can significantly speed up the breeding of new plants and shorten the time-consuming process of molecular characterization.

Looking ahead, Yang plans to integrate genetic engineering with phenotyping using a noninvasive, high-throughput system for accelerated plant genetic engineering. This technology will enable real-time detection and analysis at multiple levels, including the molecular and plant levels.

Overall, the advancements in plant transformation research can lead to the development of nonfood crops that are resilient to environmental challenges, have better yield and quality, and contribute to carbon sequestration and biofuel production.

