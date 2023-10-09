도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

흥미로운 천문 현상: XNUMX월 금환일식

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
흥미로운 천문 현상: XNUMX월 금환일식

On October 14, 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time, a spectacular celestial event called an annular eclipse will occur over the western United States. During this event, the moon will pass in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” in the sky. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon will not completely block the sun, resulting in an annulus of light around the moon.

Although Boulder, Colorado is not in the path of the full annular eclipse, residents can still witness an impressive partial eclipse. John Keller, the director of the Fiske Planetarium at CU Boulder, recommends using solar viewing glasses to safely observe the eclipse. Keller also shares that an annular eclipse occurs approximately twice a year somewhere on the globe, but for any given location, they are much rarer.

In April 2024, another astronomical event will occur—the total solar eclipse. During this event, the moon will completely block the face of the sun, allowing observers to see the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere. This total eclipse will travel from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Maine and Nova Scotia. Boulder residents can expect a partial eclipse during this time.

Studying eclipses provides astronomers with the opportunity to observe the sun’s corona and study the solar wind, which can impact Earth’s aurora borealis, satellites, power grids, and communications. Humans have been observing eclipses for thousands of years, as evidenced by ancient sun-watching practices at sites like Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

The October annular eclipse offers a unique opportunity for people in the United States to connect with a tradition that spans millennia. Whether observing from Chaco Canyon or Boulder, the wonder of celestial events continues to captivate and inspire awe in humans today.

출처 :
– Fiske Planetarium – CU Boulder
– NASA’s Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Helioshpere (PUNCH) project

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0