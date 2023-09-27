도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

퍼듀 과학자, NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무의 단편을 조사

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
퍼듀 과학자, NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무의 단편을 조사

A Purdue scientist is among the first to analyze asteroid fragments collected from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. The mission aims to study the asteroid Bennu and bring back a sample to Earth for further examination.

The scientist, Dr. Karen Smith, is part of the research team analyzing the fragments collected by the spacecraft. These fragments are believed to hold valuable information about the early solar system and the formation of planets.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is significant because it is the first NASA mission to collect samples from an asteroid and bring them back to Earth. The spacecraft reached Bennu in December 2018 and successfully collected a sample in October 2020. It will return to Earth in 2023.

Dr. Smith and her team are using state-of-the-art laboratory techniques to examine the asteroid fragments. They are particularly interested in studying the composition and structure of the fragments, as well as any organic material that may be present.

The information gathered from the analysis of these fragments will provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system.

This research is part of a larger effort to study asteroids and understand their role in the origin and evolution of life on Earth. Asteroids are believed to contain important organic compounds, which could have played a role in the development of life on our planet.

Dr. Smith’s work will contribute to our understanding of these fascinating celestial objects and help pave the way for future missions to asteroids.

정의 :

– OSIRIS-REx mission: A NASA mission to study the asteroid Bennu and bring back a sample to Earth.
– Bennu: An asteroid that is being studied by the OSIRIS-REx mission.
– Organic material: Compounds containing carbon and hydrogen atoms that are the building blocks of life.

출처 :

– 퍼듀 대학교
– 나사

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0