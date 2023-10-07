도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

본질적으로 장애가 있는 영역(IDR)에 따른 단백질 기능 및 유전자 발현

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
본질적으로 장애가 있는 영역(IDR)에 따른 단백질 기능 및 유전자 발현

Recent research has highlighted the critical role of intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) in protein function and gene expression. While these regions were previously considered less significant due to their unstructured nature, a groundbreaking study published in Cell has revealed their essential role in chromatin regulation and gene expression.

The study focused on the disordered regions of the cBAF complex, a group of proteins responsible for unraveling DNA and enabling gene expression within the nucleus. Mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF subunits ARID1A and ARID1B, frequently found in cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders, were discovered to disrupt chromatin remodeling and gene expression.

The researchers found that these IDRs form condensates, which are small droplets that separate from the cellular fluid. These condensates allow proteins and biomolecules to gather in specific locations for cellular activities. While the involvement of condensates in various cellular processes was known, their role in chromatin remodeling was previously unknown.

The study further examined different mutations in the IDRs of the cBAF complex and their impact on the formation of condensates and the recruitment of partner proteins necessary for gene expression. These findings provide insights into the mechanisms underlying these mutations and their effects on cellular processes, which could potentially lead to new therapeutic strategies.

This research expands our understanding of the significance of IDRs in protein function and highlights their role in physiology and disease. Furthermore, it sheds light on the sequence specificity and function of IDRs, offering implications for the therapeutic targeting of condensates and their constituents.

출처 :
– Cell. “A disordered region controls cBAF activity via condensation and partner recruitment”
– Princeton University. “Protein condensates are critical to the process of gene expression in cells”

어휘:
– DNA: Molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction
– Acid: Substance that, when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

동의 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경이 우주에 대한 우리의 이해를 어떻게 다시 쓰고 있는지

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Parker 태양 탐사선은 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0