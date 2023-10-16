도시의 삶

온실가스 보고 프로그램 서브파트 W에 대한 변경 제안으로 인해 메탄 배출량이 두 배로 늘어날 수 있음

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
An analysis conducted by Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) predicts that proposed changes to Subpart W of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reporting Program could significantly increase methane emissions. The revisions aim to improve the accuracy of reported emissions and address gaps in total methane emissions reported by facilities. The changes would add new covered sources, utilize new technologies for quantifying emissions, and collect data at a more granular level.

The revisions are consistent with the Methane Emissions Reduction Program under the Inflation Reduction Act. Section 60113 of the IRA amends the Clean Air Act and directs the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to impose and collect a charge on methane emissions that exceed certain waste emissions thresholds.

Approximately 8,000 facilities are required to report their emissions annually under the GHG Reporting Program. Owners or operators of facilities that contain petroleum and natural gas systems and emit 25,000 metric tons or more of GHGs per year report GHG data to the EPA. Subpart W consists of emissions sources in various segments of the petroleum and natural gas industry.

The Enverus analysis based on the proposed new rules indicates that methane emissions could more than double in 2021 reported data, with an increase in overall carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by 41%. The increase in reported methane is driven by super-emitter events, higher emissions factors for equipment leaks, updates to combustion slip from engines, and lowered flaring efficiencies.

The public comment period on the proposed rule ended on October 2, 2023. A final rule is expected to be issued by August 16, 2024. The changes will become effective for the 2025 reporting year.

While the proposed changes could increase exposure to the methane fee included in the Inflation Reduction Act, there is funding available under the Methane Emission Reduction Program to help operators reduce emissions and comply with reporting requirements.

