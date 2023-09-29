도시의 삶

고고학자들은 초기 인류가 나무로 구조물을 만들었다는 증거를 발견했습니다

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Archaeologists from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have discovered evidence that humans were building structures from wood much earlier than previously thought. The findings, published in the journal Nature, detail the excavation of well-preserved wood in Kalambo Falls, Zambia, believed to be at least 476,000 years old.

The researchers found stone tool cut-marks on the wood, indicating that early humans shaped and joined two large logs to create a structure, possibly a platform or part of a dwelling. This is the earliest known evidence anywhere in the world of deliberate wood crafting. The discovery challenges the notion that Stone Age humans were nomadic.

Prof. Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool stated that this find has changed the perception of our early ancestors. He emphasized that these individuals were not just living in the Stone Age but were using their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something new and unique. The ability to transform their surroundings and make life easier was evident in their creation of a platform by the river for daily chores.

Luminescence dating techniques were employed by experts at Aberystwyth University to determine the age of the finds. These methods revealed the last time minerals in the surrounding sand were exposed to sunlight. Prof. Geoff Duller commented that dating such ancient finds is challenging, but this breakthrough allows for a deeper understanding of human evolution by dating back further in time.

The site at Kalambo Falls had been previously excavated in the 1960s, but the wood findings could not be dated accurately until now. This research is part of the Deep Roots Of Humanity project, which investigates human technological development during the Stone Age. The project is funded by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council and involves teams from Zambia’s National Heritage Conservation Commission, Livingstone Museum, Moto Moto Museum, and the National Museum in Lusaka.

The significance of the Kalambo Falls site as a major heritage asset for Zambia is now better understood. The Deep Roots team anticipates more exciting discoveries as they continue their work in the waterlogged sands of Kalambo Falls.

